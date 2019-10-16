It’s prime time for grizzly bears to expand their range before starting to hibernate. Tuesday, a likely sub-adult grizzly bear left tracks throughout a neighborhood off the Powell Highway, near the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center.
Game and Fish wildlife biologist Luke Ellsbury responded that day and set a trap for the bear in the Eaglenest Trail neighborhood, but as of Wednesday morning there had been no more signs of the grizzly.
There was no conflict reported and no sighting of the bear itself.
Bear Wise coordinator Dusty Lasseter said the grizzly ranging so far east was part of a growing tendency.
“It has become more and more of a trend the last few years,” he said. “It’s definitely a symptom of a growing and expanding population. People that used to not think about living in bear habitat have to be prepared for that.”
The optimal span for bears to range is coming to a close, as Lasseter said females with cubs generally go into hibernation the third or fourth week of October, with adult males following in November as the days shorten.
If people have conflict with a bear, call the regional G&F office, (307) 527-7125.
