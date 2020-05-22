Cody, WY (82414)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning. The rain and snow will change to all rain in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.