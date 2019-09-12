Cody police officers performed surveillance sweeps of all the schools last night after someone overheard talk of a bomb threat and alerted authorities.
Superintendent Ray Schulte, in a recorded message Thursday morning, told parents of the situation and that classes would continue as normal Thursday.
“Just be careful and cautious and pay attention to what’s going on,” he said.
He said there were no specifics made in the threat, whether to the particular school or any specifics in regards to explosive. The talk of bombing buildings was overheard on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.
The call came into dispatch at 8:01 p.m., with the reporting party asking to speak to an officer about a threat he or she had heard. It was made through the Safe2Tell system that protects the anonymity of the person reporting the incident.
The Cody Police Department declined to release details as the case involves juveniles. Schulte said he had not heard of anyone being ID'd as having made the threats.
