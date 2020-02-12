A Monday afternoon crash on the Powell Highway resulted in one woman being sent to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper Randall Davis said Powell resident Sharon Altermatt had slowed down in her Subaru Legacy to turn onto Eaglenest Trail where she lives when Cody UPS driver James Bushnell ran into the back of her vehicle around 3:15 p.m.
The car was badly damaged and the investigation and cleanup, which lasted more than two hours, temporarily blocked both lanes northbound.
“The UPS truck didn’t see her turning,” Davis said. “He had switched lanes just prior and ran right into her.”
He said Altermatt had multiple broken bones from the crash and was still at Powell Valley Healthcare on Monday night undergoing tests.
“It was pretty bad,” Davis said. “Both had seatbelts on, but in all reality, her hitting the guardrail probably kept her from going much further, from her vehicle rolling.”
He said despite her having her seatbelt on, she likely would’ve been thrown from the car had it rolled.
Bushnell was cited for following too closely. Davis said weather played no role as the roads were dry at the time.
“It was just more than anything, he didn’t see her turning,” Davis said. “A witness saw her with her turn signal on.”
