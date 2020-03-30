Anyone waiting for packages or mail to arrive has little to worry about, as most mail services are continuing to deliver during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locally, some delivery companies have said there has been little change in input and output of delivered packages, though FedEx Shipping and Custom Delivery Service staff said they have seen slight increases, particularly for home deliveries rather than store pickups.
As separate but affiliated organizations, there are some slight differences in how they are handling this growth in business, but both involve monitoring the situation, and delivery drivers and in-store employees are following new protocol to prevent potential spread with customers.
“We have seen a slight increase, with local resources becoming difficult to attain, and we have the manpower to absorb the influx of any additional freight from Billings or throughout the Big Horn Basin,” Custom Delivery employee Katy Dunks said. “With the nice weather, business/individuals continue to conduct business and work on projects, in spite of the concern for outbreak. Our drivers deliver in town and will deliver outside city limits if roads allow.”
There are new restrictions on how pickups and deliveries are handled by Custom Delivery. To avoid too much contact, customers should call ahead and leave instructions on where to park so that drivers can remain in the vehicle until loading and unloading are complete.
Drivers have also been told to follow hand-washing guidelines and limit contact whenever possible. FedEX is adhering to these protocols too, and the FedEx store has reduced foot traffic to almost zero, and is supplying hand sanitizer to those who do come in.
The companies are staying busy as Amazon sees an increase in online shopping, leading to the company announcing longer than usual delivery times for some items.
“In particular, you will notice that we are currently out of stock on some popular brands and items, especially in household staples categories,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working around the clock with our selling partners to ensure availability on all of our products, and bring on additional capacity to deliver all of your orders.”
USPS recently released a Service Alert stating the company is monitoring the coronavirus situation, and continues to follow and promote strategies and measures recommended by the CDC and other public health departments.
The statement also said that the CDC, the World Health Organization and the Surgeon General have indicated that there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail, as the virus isn’t likely to survive on those surfaces.
Add longer delivery times for many items due to the increased volume, and the likelihood of the virus remaining on packages is diminished even further.
