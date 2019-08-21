The Wyoming All Hazards Association recently announced Park County has become the 20th county to sign on to the Wyoming Inter-County Mutual Aid Agreement.
Now 20 of Wyoming’s 23 county commissions have signed the WICMAA compact in order to more effectively share county resources in times of crisis. This simple four-page agreement demonstrates a willingness to assist partner counties across Wyoming when the need arises.
“It doesn’t matter if it is wildfires, floods, or hazardous materials incidents, there are times when we need help and times when we have help to offer,” Park County Office of Homeland Security director Jack Tatum said. “Having Park County sign onto this agreement just made sense to me.”
All Wyoming counties and tribes are welcomed and encouraged to become part of WICMAA. The agreement is managed by the Wyoming All Hazards Association, but membership in the Association is not required to become part of WICMAA.
“We couldn’t be happier to have Park County signed on to WICMAA,” Wyoming All Hazards Association president Rich Ochs said. “We saw WICMAA activated last summer for the Roosevelt Fire in Sublette County, and it was activated again this season for the Wildlife Museum Fire in Teton County. I know the agreement works, and the more counties we have signed on the stronger it will be.”
For more information visit wyomingallhazards.wixsite.com/waha/wyoming-statewide-mutual-aid.
