Cody School District nutrition director Gen Sheets was in shock – in a week, multiple anonymous donors wiped clean all of the student meal debt across the district just before the start of Christmas break.
Just like that $1,355 was wiped clean.
Sheets said in her five years at the district, its the third substantial donation to pay off food debt, although more anonymous donors will swoop in during the school year to pay off all debt at a certain school.
“It blows me away because most of the time people giving these donations have no skin in the game, no kids at school, no grandkids,” she said. “They genuinely just want to build a stronger community, which is neat.”
The district has multiple ways of almost always preventing a situation where a student compiles the max $25 in debt. There are federal free and reduced lunch programs and the schools will intervene to identify the problem, but for many reasons debt can pile up, at which point schools will use extra money set aside to step in and help pay for lunches.
That money is often compiled through small donations made throughout the year.
“Our community is so wonderful,” Sheets said. “Thank you again for everyone who helps us year-round to grow a stronger community by providing love and compassion for our children.”
People donate in smaller amounts to both the meal debt and the Farm to School program that provides local meat and produce for some of the meals.
All of the anonymous donations, concluding with the big donations to wipe the slate clean, had Sheets blown away.
“As 2019 comes to a close the School Nutrition Department would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the citizens who silently pay off student debts, donate to our farm to school efforts, coordinate backpack meals for school breaks and host summer meal sites,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “All of which help our children to grow up as healthy as they can be. Thank you and here is to a great 2020.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.