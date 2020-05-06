A grizzly bear was captured Tuesday by Game and Fish near a residence in Wapiti after repeatedly breaking into a Ptarmigan Drive chicken coop.
The 14-year-old boar had a history of frequenting developed areas, inflicting property damage and killing chickens, said Bear Wise coordinator Dusty Lasseter. It was previously captured and relocated twice when it got into a trap meant for another bear.
When it was captured Tuesday, Lasseter said the bear was in poor shape, having dropped a substantial amount of weight from his last capture in the fall and with a large wound on his back.
“I really believe the behavior he was exhibiting was because of poor body condition,” Lasseter said.
Taking into account his poor condition, killing of chickens and history in the area, the bear was euthanized after consultation with U.S. Fish and Wildlife. It was then donated to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, which plans to articulate the skeleton for a display.
Wapiti resident Treva Lee said a bear had broken into her chicken coop Friday and Saturday night, killing three of her and her husband’s nine chickens. When her husband went out to check on the commotion Friday he was only about 20 feet and a fence away from the bear.
Lee then called G&F, who set up a baited trap.
Late Monday night neighbor Janet Kempner’s game camera caught a large grizzly walking into the trap.
“It was pretty exciting,” Lee said. “In 15 years, we have seen at least half a dozen. This was the biggest.”
She also got tips from G&F to put up an electric fence to protect her chickens – they even offered to help her set it up.
“There was a time when there was a lot of conflict on the North Fork. We’ve done a lot of work to secure attractants, garbage, bird feeders and grills,” Lasseter said. “But people with small farm animals, sooner or later they’re going to have a bear come investigate, and the best way to deter them is electric fences.
“We’ve seen bears breaking into those chicken coops, even the Fort Knox of chicken coops.”
He said in this instance there was an attractant, but also a desperate bear.
“Some conflicts are preventable and some aren’t,” Lasseter said. “The more effort we put into conflict prevention, the less bears we end up relocating.”
If people have a bear conflict, he asks they call the Cody regional G&F office, (307) 527-7125.
