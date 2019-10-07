Cody Regional Health has welcomed four new doctors in the last six months, ranging from cardiologists to an oncologist and orthopaedic surgeon.
The new faces fill big spots in the hospital system and enable CRH to offer a wider variety of care.
The two cardiologists in particular enable the new cath lab to be open much more often than it was initially when staffed by doctors traveling in from Billings.
New doctors include:
Thomas Wolford, M.D. – Board Certified Interventional Cardiologist
Dr. Wolford is a board certified cardiologist with more than 30 years’ experience. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo. and completed his internship and residency at Barnes Hospital, St. Louis, Mo.
Dr. Wolford completed his cardiology fellowship from Emory University Affiliated Hospitals in Atlanta, Ga., and pursued a Heart Transplant and Heart Failure Fellowship with St. Louis University Medical Center in St. Louis, Mo.
He has provided interventional cardiology services at St. Vincent’s Cardiology Clay County in Middleburg, Florida for the previous seven years.
Thomas Edwards, M.D. – Board Certified Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Edwards, MD is a practicing Interventional Cardiologist in Draper, Utah. Dr. Edwards graduated from Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1985 and has been in practice for 33 years.
He completed a residency at LDS Hospital. Dr. Edwards also specializes in Cardiology, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine. He previously practiced at Wasatch Cardiovascular Services. Dr. Edwards is board certified in Internal Medicine.
Bryce C. Lord, D.O. – Board Certified Radiation Oncologist
Dr. Bryce Lord was a radiation oncologist in Walla Walla, Wash. He received his medical degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine
In announcing his coming to Cody, he said he strives to educate patients and families about the diagnosis and process of treatment so the journey is understandable and less daunting. During a patient’s journey, his goal is to provide thoughtful and coordinated cancer care among all the medical specialists that comprise a care team so you receive the highest quality care.
Christopher Rice, M.D. – Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon
Hand and wrist surgeon Christopher Rice, M.D. is a board-certified orthopaedic provider who specializes in hand surgery, wrist pain and injuries and also performs general orthopaedic care.
Dr. Rice completed his hand surgery fellowship from HealthPartners Institute Regional Hospital, St. Paul, Minn., and his orthopedic surgery residency with the University of Wisconsin Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation.
