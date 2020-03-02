Park County’s 15 custodians likely don’t have to worry about their job security for the time being.
The Park County Commissioners decided at a recent work session that all plans to consider outsourcing the custodians services will be scrapped.
“People’s lives are at stake,” said commissioner Jake Fulkerson in a Friday phone interview.
For now, commissioner Lloyd Thiel has relented in his query for outside custodial services. Lee Livingston was not present at the work session.
After receiving a “rough” pricing estimate from two private custodial companies, a majority of the five commissioners did not find it worthwhile to pursue their services.
Both price offers would have saved the county money.
Park County spends about $685,000 annually on its custodial services, including health care costs.
Hunter Clean Care offered to service the county’s buildings for $625,000 in the first year of work. Commercial Cleaning came in at $575,000 annually.
Fulkerson said it was concerning that both outfits didn’t provide great detail in their costs estimates.
“The savings wasn’t significant enough to pursue it at this time,” Fulkerson said.
The health care provided by both private companies would not have been comparable to what the county offers.
One thing all the commissioners seem to agree on is that efficiency within the custodial department could be improved.
Mike Garza, Park County building and grounds superintendent, said the county’s custodians cover about 250,000 square feet in their job responsibilities, which includes the Park County Detention Center.
According to APPA, a custodial network agency, Park County should only need up to 10 custodians for this amount of space if cleaning at a level of “casual inattention.” With its current staffing numbers, Park County is providing a much higher attention to detail in its cleaning.
“There’s no question in my mind we’re overstaffed,” Thiel said.
Fulkerson agrees with the efficiency synopsis.
“The county can definitely be more efficient,” he said.
Furthermore, Thiel mentioned Northwest College, which has nearly double the size of Park County’s facilities at 587,000 square feet, but a similarly sized custodial crew. Garza questioned whether this is an “apples to apples” comparison.
“I’m not sure they’re cleaning every building on an everyday basis,” Garza said.
He said the county is currently cleaning at a 2-3 range on the APPA five-level scale, with level one considered “orderly spotlessness” and level five considered “unkept neglect.”
Garza said the commissioners are communicating they would like level 3-4 servicing moving forward.
“It’s going to be tough for me to go from cleaning a building every night to a lot less than that,” he said.
Thiel, the most outspoken advocate for the proposal to outsource the custodians and the brainchild for the idea, said it is a route that still could be considered in June when the county has a strong idea of what its budget will look like for the upcoming 2020/21 budget cycle, and if it is low on funding for the second consecutive year.
“My stance stays the same,” Thiel said. “I will not support dipping into reserves.”
Although Fulkerson said he would support cutting positions through attrition and is glad that the county’s efficiency issues were pointed out, he felt the discussion to consider outsourcing the custodians is one that should never have been made public in the first place and the county wasn’t “precise” enough with its consideration process.
“We should have gone into executive session,” Fulkerson said. “Our goal is to be transparent but at some point that’s not fair.
“Look what we did to these custodians and nothing happened.”
Typically, personnel matters are discussed by commissioners during executive session, but many department-wide budget cut proposals have been discussed publicly by the board this fiscal year. Thiel’s just happened to be the first to possibly threaten job security for employees.
“There’s a formal process for RFP’s (request for proposals) but we typically do the early leg work in executive session,” Fulkerson said.
Thiel defended his pricing search Friday and also said the buildings and grounds department as a whole could be more efficient with better use of licensed staff.
Thiel said at the Feb. 18 work session meeting he received claims from other commissioners that they were “blindsided” by his outsourcing idea when he brought it up at a January work session.
But Thiel had emailed the other commissioners July 24 expressing his interest to gather prices from the private custodial sector.
Fulkerson said the county may also consider outsourcing individual buildings for custodial work as certain employees retire, as well as asking for less services from custodial employees. Landscaping at the Park County Complex will likely be outsourced in the near future as well, which will save the county around $40,000.
“That’s a no-brainer,” Fulkerson said. “We’ve definitely learned a lot on this thing.”
