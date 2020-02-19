A 60-year-old, single-story building at the corner of 19th and Pioneer will undergo an extreme makeover as it’s converted into the future Basin Vision Center.
Cody optometrist Dr. Jonathan Hartley, through the limited liability company 19 Pioneers, is renovating and adding onto an L-shaped building at 620 19th with plans to move Basin Vision Center from its 1531 Bleistein location west of Eastside School.
“We will take an unattractive building and make it a thousand times better for the neighborhood,” Hartley said at a recent city council meeting. But to do so, he sought several concessions from the city planning and zoning board and Cody City Council.
Plans involve converting the 4,132-square-foot structure built in 1957 to a 5,792-square-foot optometry office with asphalt parking lots off 19th and Pioneer. The corner lot, which allows limited business activity, is north of Ballard Funeral Home and borders residences on two sides.
“It’s one of the better plans we’ve seen come through,” Erynne Selk, P&Z member, said during a recent site plan review.
In September 2018 the P&Z granted Hartley special exemptions allowing a building with more than 5,000 square feet on one level and reducing the number of required on-site parking spaces from 23 to 18.
On Jan. 14, Hartley returned to the P&Z with site plans designed by Plan 1 Architects seeking a license to encroach onto city rights of way and a request to deviate from city zoning standards.
City planner Todd Stowell expressed appreciation for Hartley’s investment in the community and complimented the project’s overall quality and architecture.
“I rarely say something’s excellent,” he said. “This is excellent.”
But the project presented issues for city personnel seeking to protect access to city rights of way and ensure storm water sufficiently drains from asphalt surfaces that will replace former grassy areas.
Ultimately, Hartley, after extensive albeit cordial discussions, prevailed with requests presented to both boards except for his request to put a sign on city property.
Grass to asphalt
The Basin Vision Center site plans call for two parking areas – one directly off Pioneer and another off 19th with one-way traffic entering at the north property line and exiting onto Pioneer.
Hartley agreed to plant shrubs and decorative grasses along the building front. But instead of city staff’s preference for a second strip of landscaping between the parking lot and sidewalk along 19th, he preferred to run pavement over public right of way to the sidewalk.
As he did at the P&Z meeting, on Jan. 21 Hartley asked the city council to allow the front-yard fence to extend into city right of way as well. Regulations allow front-yard fences up to 4-feet tall in the right of way area.
Stowell said public works was fine with the paved backup area and fence encroaching rights of way. Paving to the sidewalk out front was not supported.
“Staff prefers that not happen for a couple of reasons,” Stowell said.
First, there is no filter for storm water drainage – nothing to slow it down. A pervious surface such as a strip of landscape between asphalt and sidewalk to facilitate storm water drainage was preferred, he said.
With more than enough area for vehicles to back up, it makes sense to leave the excess backup area along 19th in landscaping as a storm water retention area, he said.
Public works director Phillip Bowman, too, proposed some level of pervious surface, whether rock, mulch or lawn, for stormwater detention.
Engineers differ
Hartley said he was happy to do everything the city suggested except for landscaping along the front sidewalk.
He shared his frustration with P&Z and council members, saying when the city suggested he hire an engineer to create a storm water plan, he hired Travis Conklin with Engineering Associates to calculate the property’s ability to handle storm water drainage along 19th and he determined it was OK as designed.
In his summary, Conklin wrote a large retention basin behind the northeast corner of the building is designed to store considerably more than a 2-hour event and is oversized to allow for storm events of greater intensity.
Bowman had a different view, saying Conklin’s assessment did not take into account the entire site – primarily covered with grass now – would be developed and it does not consider the square feet of asphalt proposed within city right of way.
Nor does it address how long it takes for the runoff to leave the property, he said.
Hartley, however, said running asphalt to the sidewalk without landscaping facilitates snow removal.
He questioned why at the city’s request he’d paid an engineer almost $7,000 to tell him what to do only to have the city differ on the resulting study.
Canal factor
City utility mains are not within the encroachment area; however, there is a Cody Canal pipeline buried in the right of way.
It’s thought the pipe is outside the area needed for the vehicle backup, yet still within the requested encroachment area.
Stowell said Cody Canal’s maintenance personnel say the irrigation line is old and nearing the end of its expected life.
Hartley said he’d rather pay to replace the canal pipe now and then put asphalt overtop.
“If we need to redo it 20 years down the road, yes, I’d pay for it,” he said.
Council approves
P&Z members approved the 19 Pioneer site plan as presented on condition the city council authorize encroachments into the Pioneer Avenue and 19th Street rights of way.
By a 5-0 vote, the council approved the encroachment license for the asphalt parking lot and fence contingent upon Cody Canal is approving Hartley’s offer to replace old pipe.
Council president Landon Greer recused himself from discussion and the vote for potential conflict of interest. Jerry Fritz was absent.
An encroachment license assures maintenance and liability issues are covered, and the city receives reasonable compensation for granting access to public rights of way. In this case, Hartley will pay $199 per year for the encroachments. Should the city or other utility provider need to access utilities beneath the improvements, the property owner must pay expenses.
Other actions
Hartley had wanted to install a freestanding sign in the public right of way near the southwest corner of the property. Cody’s sign ordinance says all commercial signs must go within private property rather than city right of way.
While 19th Street has a sidewalk, Pioneer does not. Stowell recommended Hartley install a concrete sidewalk along Pioneer as part of the project, given its location by residential areas and relative proximity to other commercial areas and a school.
