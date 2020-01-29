Mo Betta Rodeo and operator Maury Tate will continue to supervise Cody Nite Rodeo for the next three years in a deal announced by the Cody Stampede Board of Directors Monday.
The Apache, Okla. company has been in charge of the annual, 90-day rodeo that helps give the community its reputation as “Rodeo Capital of the World” for 15 seasons.
This will be the first time Mo Betta has had a three-year contract.
“We’ve always had a good relationship with the businesses in town, the people in town, and the majority of the board,” Tate said in expressing his pleasure that he will be returning to Cody for the 2020 season and beyond.
This development, in the works for months, puts a punctuation mark on the upheaval within the board and its relationship with Tate dating back more than a year.
In 2018, the board requested bids from rodeo contractors around the country and voted to accept a competitor as a Mo Betta replacement.
Mostly due to other issues, though partially due to a schism over the contractor matter, infighting led to resignations of several board members and a reconstituted board.
Mo Betta has long had the backing of the current board and this contract was considered a done deal pending paperwork and signatures.
“I’ve never thought we had to worry about it if we worked hard,” Tate said. “It proved to be true. A lot of people went to bat for us.”
Mike Darby, the Stampede Board president for 2020, said the board did not really start negotiating with Tate until after the 2019 season. It was a tumultuous year within the board and a high-pressure if satisfying year with the board organizing the 100th anniversary celebration of the Stampede Rodeo and also being inducted into the Professional Rodeo Hall of Fame.
“There wasn’t any doubt,” Darby said of the ultimate contract result. “Glad to have it done and move on to getting a rodeo ready for the tourists. We’re glad to have (Tate and wife Nikki) back. “They’re great to work with.”
Cody Nite Rodeo has been around for more than 80 years, but one recent innovation will be enhanced in 2020.
For the last two summers, in cooperation with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Cody Nite Rodeo has brought in numerous former champions to offer instruction to young cowboys in their specialties. These week-long schools have grown in popularity and Darby and Tate said they will expand this year.
“The PRCA is going to participate more,” Darby said. “They’re talking about contestants from South America.”
They specifically are looking at cowboys from Brazil. The PRCA ran some programs in Brazil last year and the idea of making a summer destination for a group of Brazilian cowboys stemmed from that.
Junior Nogueira, the best-known cowboy from his nation, is a world champion team roper who has won more than $1 million in prize money.
At the recent National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nogueira said he thought it would be a good fit for some of his younger, less-experienced countrymen to summer in Cody.
“There is a lot of talent in Brazil,” Nogueira said.
Mo Betta is already the longest-serving Cody Nite contractor and this agreement will extend that. Tate said he thinks the Stampede board, with many fresh faces, is entering a new phase.
“To me, it’s an exciting time to be part of it,” Tate said. “A new board. New ideas. They’re excited and gung ho. It kind of makes it fun again.”
