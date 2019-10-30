The Park County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to play it safe on Halloween.
Before Halloween:
• Choose bright costumes and have children carry flashlights or glow sticks so they are easily visible. Try adding reflective tape to costumes and candy bags.
• Plan a trick-or-treating route in familiar neighborhoods with well-lit streets.
• Make sure children know your cell phone number, their home telephone number and address in case you get separated. Consider giving them a cell phone so they can reach you easily.
• Teach children how to call 911 in an emergency.
• Teach children to say “NO!” in a loud voice if someone tries to get them to go somewhere, accept anything other than a treat or leave with them. Tell them to try everything they can to escape, including; yelling, hitting and kicking.
• Check the OffenderWatch sex offender registry website and click on the link “Search for Offenders in your area,” so that you can avoid sex offender residences when trick-or-treating. The Park County OffenderWatch page can be found at parkcountysheriff.net/ by clicking on the Sex Offender Registry link on the right.
On Halloween:
• Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision.
• If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, they should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.
• Always walk younger children to the door to receive treats.
• Don’t let children enter a home unless you are with them.
• Be sure children do not approach any vehicle, occupied or not, unless you are with them.
• Dress warm. The predicted high temperature for Halloween this year is 37 degrees.
