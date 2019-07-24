While the timeline to have its Beacon Hill property subdivided and ready to sell is on track for approval, the Cody School Board held off July 16 on choosing an auction company.
Swenson Auctions and Musser Brothers Auctions submitted bids to handle either a live or online auction and representatives from each spoke about why trustees should go with them.
“We did receive two proposals for management of the sale,” superintendent Ray Schulte said. “We talked with both vendors and you have the two proposals in front of you.”
Vice-chair Brandi Nelson made a motion to table the vote so that trustees could consult with attorney Scott Kolpitcke. It was approved unanimously.
Prior to that, trustees and Schulte determined during a quick recess the board would not be allowed under state statute to discuss the bids in executive session. Instead trustees will reconvene at a later date in public to decide which local company to use.
Both Harold Musser and Travis Swenson spoke about why their company would be preferable to use.
Musser had mentioned in an earlier meeting he may be interested in the property, but during public comment he said if trustees were concerned about conflict of interest he would recuse himself from bidding at the auction.
“I’ve got plenty of property – I don’t need that property,” Musser said. “I want to do the auction and I think our proposal shows you who is the most qualified, who has the most experience.”
Swenson earlier spoke of the importance of his not being interested in purchasing the property.
“We’d be the seller’s agent,” he said. “I’m not interested in purchasing the property. It’s important to have that.”
He said as a registered real estate broker he’d also be able to access the MLS system and its many agents.
Swenson’s bid is the same for either online or live auction, with seller’s fee being 1 percent of sale price and buyer’s fee 5 percent of sale price. No sale fee is $5,000 or 1 percent, whichever is larger. Advertising fee is dependent on the district’s wishes.
Musser’s bid is also the same whether live or online auction, with a 5 percent buyer’s fee, $10,000 no sale fee and $5,000 advertising fee to be collected from the buyer at closing and returned to the school district.
The final vote to approve the subdivision of the Beacon Hill property is slated for the Aug. 6 city council meeting.
On June 18 trustees unanimously approved seeking online and live auction bids from companies, with the expectation that following an advertisement and request for proposals, trustees would have time to look at offers before making a decision at the July board meeting on the auction company to use.
The timeline would be able to stay on track for the overall project for the board to sell the property and begin construction of a new bus barn on the remaining acreage on Beacon Hill near where the FFA barn stands.
Of the 36 acres owned by the district on Beacon Hill the district plans to sell, two of three divided parcels, 13-acre and 12-acre lots. It will hold on to a 10.5-acre plat for the current FFA barn and future bus barn.
The new building design is targeted for completion in early August.
The final funding picture will clear up once the extra land on Beacon Hill and the current bus barn facility are sold. Since approving the plan to design a new bus barn on the site, trustees and staff have worked on how best to sell the land on Beacon Hill to maximize value.
Trustees unanimously approved building a new bus barn and maintenance shop on the hill in February.
Point Architects is tasked with designing the new building, which will be near the FFA barn on roughly 11 acres of land the district plans to keep. It will sell roughly 24 acres to help finance the new construction estimated to cost $3.7 million.
At the January board meeting, school staff led by Schulte, facilities director Terry Gardenhire and the architects determined $3.7 million is not only adequate but also includes a cushion, according to numerous contractors and staff from Point Architects.
Some of the land to be sold was appraised a year and a half ago when the topic of a new or renovated building was first broached. The complete Beacon Hill land was valued at $1.9 million. The current bus barn property is valued at $460,000.
The rest of the funding will come from more than $1.8 million in separate funding.
