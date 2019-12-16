The Yellowstone Regional Airport will be applying for a state grant to build a $1.5 million car rental quick-turn facility.
The State Land and Investment Board grant would go towards the construction of a single site, consolidating automated car wash facilities, service bays for each car rental company, fueling and an overflow parking lot. YRA General Manager Bob Hooper said the airport will ask for a roughly $750,000 contribution, making up 50 percent of the total cost of the project.
Last week, the Park County commissioners and Cody city council both approved supporting the grant application.
At its meeting Wednesday, the airport board approved a $207,217 tentative cost for design of the project to engineering firm Morrison-Maierle. This money will be paid out at a later date.
This application will be presented to the SLIB board in June.
Hooper said the remaining costs of the project would be financed through revenue bonds. YRA has been assessing a $2.50 per day customer facilities tax on each car rental since 2017, collecting $238,000. As of Dec. 1, that rate has gone up to $4.50 per day.
Additionally, the car rental companies will pay rent and a maintenance fee for the quick turn structure and land to the airport, providing added revenue. Bucky Hall, YRA board president, casually proposed the county loaning these remaining funds at a high interest rate to which he said is a legal act.
The commissioners did not comment on this proposal. Park County is currently in the midst of a $2 million deficit that it is looking to cover.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” Hooper said. “It’s paid for by the customers that are running the cars for the daily fee.”
Hall said the facility is planned for a tentative summer 2021 opening.
In 2016, North Dakota’s Bismarck Airport built a similar facility. Airports in Billings, Bozeman, Mont., and Gillette also have similar structures.
Through October, YRA had seen five consecutive months of record-breaking counts for passenger enplanements with steady car rental numbers to match.
The quick-turn facility would make work more efficient for the two rental companies operating out of YRA. Currently, these businesses have to travel off-site along US 14-16-20 West to fuel their vehicles.
There is a car wash already on YRA property, but located in an inconvenient site in relation to where the rental companies are stationed.
“The car rental companies are just giddy over this,” Hall said.
In his presentation, Hooper also mentioned concern for employee safety, having to make numerous trips on the busy Greybull Highway each day.
“Several of them in the last few years were involved in accidents out there,” Hooper said. “We’re trying to get everything in a more centralized location.”
