Public lands are a hot button topic throughout the West and especially in Wyoming.
Wes Allen, owner of Sunlight Sports, is now proposing initiating a public lands board to discuss local land access issues and implement growth opportunities.
Wyoming has the most public land without direct public access in the United States with 3.05 million acres and public land disputes are no strange occurrence in Park County, recently seen in disputes over the Cody Shooting Complex expansion, Beartooth Ranch and Road 6JM.
“We know it’s really an important part of our lifestyle,” Allen said. “We know it’s an important part of our heritage.”
In the case of 6JM, the county decided to pay $200,000 to replace a bridge and other road fees so the public could continue accessing public land off the road.
Allen, who previously served on former Gov. Matt Mead’s outdoor recreation task force, came before the Park County Commissioners on Tuesday to discuss plans for his committee. He said because of the many ideas constituents presented him on a six-month listening tour he feels his work is still not complete.
“Every community, including our own here in the county, have lands we can’t access,” Allen said, “but there are probably solutions out there in order to get those accesses.”
It would be Allen’s plan to facilitate possible land swaps with private landowners who border public lands, providing a “net gain” for hunters, hikers, horse packers and other outdoor enthusiasts.
“So that when we see opportunities to increase access we can do that,” he said. “This is going to be a service to the broad community. I think it’s important we start that process.”
Allen said he would like to start the board with guidance from the commissioners, but once fully running, would then become independent from the county and commissioner body. Commission chair Jake Fulkerson and commissioner Lee Livingston volunteered to help with this process.
“I see it as a really good idea that just needs a little bit of a push to get going,” Livingston said.
The Beartooth Ranch committee, a board in charge of managing upkeep on a piece of public land in Clark, has been criticized by some for its connection to the county and for serving certain narrow interests.
“We need to move consciously and don’t go down the same route we did with the other committee we did before,” said commissioner Joe Tilden.
But even once it is up and running, Allen said the board would still report to the commissioners as to what they are doing.
“Because of the subject matter here, I would be 95 percent certain it would be important for (commissioners) to know what was going on,” Allen said.
He said at least to start, the committee would only meet quarterly and work on 3-4 potential land projects that could be developed over the next few years.
All the commissioners supported Allen’s idea, while Livingston and Thiel specifically emphasized they want the board to consider problems that currently exist with public lands.
“We’re not just seeing access to public lands,” Livingston said. “We’re also going to address access issues that are (currently going on). Don’t let that idea get away.”
Livingston said he knows landowners who are adversely affected by public land.
Allen said he would like to have a mix of viewpoints and experience on the board, with both government agency staff and private citizens welcome.
“Potentially focusing on a group of people who have experience in and responsibility in kind of controlling some of the property that is either public land or adjacent to public land,” Allen said.
In order to formulate plans for how to proceed, he plans to go back before the commissioners and possibly ask for a contribution of “not more than $2,000” for startup costs.
“We don’t need a lot to make it work, just need a little to start it the right way,” Allen said.
