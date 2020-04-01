The Cody Conservation District will go before voters this year to ask for up to 1 mill of funding. If approved, the additional mill will be levied as a property tax on area residents.
“I wholeheartedly believe we put this on the ballot and have them ask us the tough questions,” said district secretary and treasurer Vince Vanata.
The Park County Commissioners unanimously approved the question being added to this year’s ballot at their March 17 meeting.
Cody Conservation staff said during the meeting they plan to pose the question on the August primary ballot and not at the November general election.
“We want to get the first shot at the apple,” Vanata said. “We don’t want to clutter the primary ballot with this tax, this tax, this tax, with this tax. We believe being on the primary ballot, being alone, voters will be able to see that, concentrate on that and ask us the tough questions.”
CCD has gone before the voters five times for a mill levy and each time it has failed. The Meeteetse Conservation District has a mill supported by its constituents, but the Powell Clark’s Fork Conservation District does not.
CCD significantly reduced its operations in late 2013 due to lack of funding, and at that time the Meeteetse district committed to covering the Cody area in its absence. But Vanata said the Conservation District has been saving funds successfully for the last few years to restore the organization and in anticipation of the mill ask.
If approved, the mill would give the Conservation District roughly $384,000 per year in additional funding.
According to the Park County Assessor’s Office, a mill increase would add an average $19 per year to property taxes on a $200,000 home.
The Conservation District is proposing the mill so it can hire a full-time employee and fund a variety of projects. It would also use tax revenue for an office and office supplies.
Currently, the organization survives on $8,824 in annual funding from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, which it has built up to nearly $30,000 in savings.
The employee would be charged with sourcing grant opportunities, identifying resource concerns, working directly with landowners to establish the most efficient land and water use practices, restarting the tree selling program, and overseeing all projects in the district.
The organization has no paid workers but does have elected board members who commit free time to CCD.
The district has existed since 1942 and covers 2.4 million acres. It exists to represent local constituents on natural resource issues and implement natural resource conservation policies that address soil health and erosion, water quality, quantity and use, energy conservation, wildlife habitat, enhance the landscape of public corridors in coordination with local agencies and organizations, as well as contributing to the Cody Heritage Museum and Veterans Memorial Park.
The organization said it is lacking in funding to perform the projects it desires and is also missing out on many matching, and reimbursable grant programs. However in 2020 it did receive a $20,000 reimbursable water quality grant.
CCD estimates the cost of paying an employee and running an office would run between $88,000-$127,000 annually but did not present any specific projects to the commissioners in its presentation.
“How do we get from $88,000 to $385,000?” Fulkerson questioned. “Where do you spend the rest of those dollars?”
When asked, Vanata did name one project during the meeting that would improve a Lakeview Estates drainage that dumps into Sage Creek, which in turn dumps sediment above the Wilwood Dam, causing its water to overload with sediment.
“Trying to cut some of that brown water out of the river,” Vanata said.
He said once CCD moves past the initial start-up costs for setting up shop, its expenses would drop, and it could return to the voters for a smaller, 0.5 mill ask.
“It’s not going to be an advantage to bank the money and build these huge coffers,” Vanata said.
Although the commissioners expressed support for the question to be added to the ballot, a few shared the desire to see more detail about what exact projects would be enacted. Fulkerson and commissioner Lee Livingston said they would need to see these details before committing to a vote, but commissioners Dossie Overfield and Joe Tilden said they would vote for the mill as is.
Tilden said he wants CCD to have a seat at the table when it comes to legislating federal and state issues, a privilege often left for organizations with at least one paid employee.
If the proposition were to pass, it would take a new ballot vote to remove it, which would require a petition with signatures of at least 10% of the voters presented to the county commissioners to even make it on the ballot.
