Work is moving steadily forward on the Federal Land Access Program construction taking place on South Fork Road, despite unexpected price increases and other challenges.
“We’re on our way to working toward a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Park County engineer Brian Edwards.
The county is utilizing the FLAP project for resurfacing and bridge work from the Forest Service boundary to Cabin Creek Trailhead at the end of the South Fork. Ben McDonald, a project manager with Park County public works, said the surface work is scheduled to be finished by mid-November and replacement of Bridge EGF, just east of the Ishawooa Trailhead and near Alrich Creek, done by mid-December.
To date, only sub-grade work has taken place so far, but paving was to start Tuesday.
The project was originally slated to cost about $12 million but now that the work has started, the price tag has jumped to $14.2 million.
“It’s not uncommon on a job this size,” Edwards said.
Park County is paying for about $2.36 million or 9.5 percent of the project and the county’s share of the commitment will not increase due to the unexpected costs, as the Federal Emergency Management Agency will cover it. Edwards said the county has already paid for all but $280,000.
The remaining $11.8 million in funding for the project is being paid by the federal government.
Edwards said unsuitable soils near the J Bar Ranch and Ishawooa Mesa Ranch underneath the road led to the increase. He also said contracts made early on in the project left the county unguarded for incurring added costs, and higher than anticipated bids were placed to work on the project.
“We only had a couple bids and we were expecting a lot more,” Edwards said.
McDonald said $100,000 in sub-excavating alone, and installation of river rock will be used in trouble spots to create a solid base. Wheel testing and rock trucks will be run across the road to ensure it will hold firmly.
“We now know most of the skeletons out there,” Edwards said.
The Park County Commissioners approved the increase on Tuesday.
The county is also cancelling about $70,000 worth of work that was slated which includes fog seal and prime coating on certain portions of the road.
Drainage improvements were also made to the Cabin Creek Campground as part of the project.
The county was also able to use a portion of funds collected from the one cent sales tax towards the FLAP work.
There have been short traffic delays due to the work which will likely continue and increase throughout the fall as hunting increases, McDonald said.
