Changing software systems in organizations can be a difficult but necessary part of keeping up with modern technology and public expectation. Difficult but necessary especially applies to hospitals and their Electronic Health Records.
Cody Regional Health is currently assessing its needs for EHR software, which will eventually lead to a decision to either stay with its software system for the past 20 years, Meditech, or transition to a new system. The EHR options being considered are the Cerner and Epic systems, the two that make up over half of the EHR software market at 26% and 28% respectively, as described at the West Park Hospital Board of Trustees meeting Feb. 26.
Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare have offered to host their systems with CRH, Billings Clinic with Cerner and St. Vincent with Epic. This would link both hospitals’ records, making transferral of information easier if they were on the same system, adding to the considerations between the two.
“I think it’s really important to realize that whatever new system we get will be a step up,” chief of staff Dr. Adam Peters said. “We physicians have been very frustrated with the current EHR system. The Board has a very difficult decision to make, and it will be made not just based upon usability, it will also be based on interconnectivity, and it will also be based on price, and other small things like not only can patients get access to their information, can it bill, can it extract data. There’s a lot of intricacies about an EHR system that people don’t often think about.”
As the EHR committee finishes side-by-side analyzing, planning to have a meeting on March 19 with their results, CRH gets closer to its decision. If the decision to transition to Cerner or Epic is made, the transition process will take about a year’s time to transfer and back up all of the hospital’s records. In the meantime, CRH will have to continue its contract with Meditech, prompting the Board to approve a five-year renewal contract with related service NttData Hosting. However, not only was the price reduced for this year, from $691,423 to $528,681, but there is an “Early out” clause in the contract stating that if CRH switches from Meditech to another service within a year of renewal, they can leave their contract and not have to pay the remaining amount.
How CRH is able to work with other hospitals and clinics in the area is important for the greater Big Horn Basin’s people’s health, so interoperability is one of the biggest concerns at this current stage at the assessment. Aside from tying systems with Billings Clinic or St. Vincent, the other hospitals in the area is a consideration. Lovell, Worland and Thermopolis are currently on Cerner, and Powell is transitioning to Cerner, meaning that if CRH chooses Cerner it will have connected most of the hospitals in the Big Horn Basin, and if it chooses Epic it will be the only one on that system.
The big question at the Board Meeting was “Can we have interfacing compatibility with whatever system we choose,” which was half answered. Representatives of Epic have said “yes” they can interface with Cerner but didn’t give further information. Cerner will be questioned if they can interface with Epic. Either way, both Cerner and Epic are currently seen as better alternatives to Meditech, not just for hospital staff but for patients as well.
“From a patient perspective, I think they will like these new systems better than the old system,” Peters said. “They’ll have the typical Patient Portal associated with them, so people can get on and see their records, their radiology reports, their lab results, etc. And you’ll be able to access them on your phone with an app.”
Rural Health Clinic
Status
CRH is also in the process of being considered a Rural Health Clinic. The Rural Health Clinic program is meant to increase access to primary care services to those in rural communities, and the main advantage of having status as an RHC is enhanced reimbursement rates for providing Medicare and Medicaid services.
In the process of becoming an RHC, the hospital must first check its eligibility as a rural clinic, and if it qualifies as rural then an application form must be filled out, along with a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services provider enrollment form, and send that to the state agency for RHC certification.
The form was submitted Jan. 2, and while originally denied, the conflicting part was changed and approved in 14 days. Currently in the next phase, CRH is going through its policies and procedures to ensure it works with Rural Health guidelines and will go through every department at the hospital.
CRH is hoping that its team will be prepared for the next step, the RHC certification inspection, in March.
Employee of the Month
The CRH employee of the month of February was Tara Hilzendeger, LTCC CNA. A staff member since 2015, Hilzendeger is known for her exuberant and humorous personality that is known to brighten any patient’s day. Long Term Care Center Administrator Brian Huso read a number of staff comments and anecdotes during the Board of Trustees meeting detailing how Hilzendeger helps everyone feel happier during their treatment while still meeting their needs.
“One nickname for her is ‘Rooster,’ because one patient kept falling asleep during breakfast, and after trying everything Tara crowed like a rooster and the patient stayed up for the rest of the meal,” Huso said. “Another is Tara “Tasmanian Devil” because of the way she’ll tear through any room she’s in and you’ll know she’s been there, usually because of everyone’s smiles or laughter.”
Hilzendeger also took on the restorative aide nursing program in 2019 due to not enough people meeting the demand for the program, but Hilzendeger has taken the program and done many great things with it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.