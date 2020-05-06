The City of Cody has some extra money to use, thanks to spending in Park County and investments.
The extra $446,957 is a combination of 1-cent specific purpose sales tax revenue plus interest earned on optional tax revenue over the past two years.
Most of the money, $378,446, is in excess of Cody’s $5 million share from the countywide specific purpose tax cap of $13.68 million approved by voters in 2016.
That money is targeted for projects in Cody approved by Park County voters: Street chip sealing, $1.02 million; Americans With Disabilities ramps, $1 million; and sewer lagoon expansion and upgrade, $2.98 million.
When the extra penny special purpose tax revenue approached the $13.68 million cap, the county commissioners told the Wyoming Department of Revenue to end the additional penny assessment on March 31, 2019.
After the optional tax expired, a required one-year wait period began. Barb Poley, county treasurer, continued to manage the account for another year as inevitable adjustments were made.
The final tax receipts were recorded in April, with the final tabulation reaching $14.72 million in total collections.
Poley distributed the $1.04 million overage using the same method that basically divides money according to population, except for Meeeteese. The small town has received more than its usual share to pay for infrastructure.
The City of Cody has spent money on its designated projects along the way as needed. Any funds sitting in reserve were invested, reaping $68,511 in interest earned on 1-cent revenue.
The city could apply the extra money to projects approved by the ballot initiative. Changes to state law in recent years provide an alternative.
After a public hearing with notice published in the newspaper at least 30 days in advance, the governing body may appropriate its proportion of extra funding for other specific purposes authorized by a majority vote of the council.
Barry Cook, city administrator, said the council cannot spend the money on general operations.
At a recent work session, Cook presented a list of proposed projects using remaining and excess 1-cent monies:
• Joint county sheriff and police law enforcement center parking lot.
• DeMaris Street overlay.
• Expanded street chip sealing into additional years.
• Transportation Alternatives Project matching grant to redesign school pedestrian crossings for added safety.
Without the 1-cent money, the city would use general funds to pay for those projects.
As the 2020 general election approaches, local government officials have discussed possibly asking Park County voters to approve another penny optional sales tax, either for specific purposes again or for general use.
The county commissioners have not yet decided on that ballot issue.
