The northbound lane of 13th Street will be closed 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday due to construction work that will be taking place at a nearby business. The lane will be closed between Sheridan Avenue and the alley south of Rumsey Avenue on 13th Street.
Traffic will be rerouted in the southbound lane, one vehicle at a time. Pedestrian traffic at 13th and Sheridan will also be prohibited.
Velex, a construction company based out of Texas, will be using a 120-foot high crane to remove a microwave tower from Mercury Leather Works at 1313 Sheridan Ave.
