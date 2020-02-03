The National Park Service announced the coyote which bit a Colorado woman who was cross-country skiing in Yellowstone National Park in late January has tested negative for rabies.
The 43-year-old woman was treated for puncture wounds and lacerations to her head and arm near Canyon Village.
There was concern the animal could have infected the skier with rabies. Yellowstone staff subsequently killed the coyote.
Wildlife biologist Doug Smith said they suspected the coyote was starving due to having porcupine quills in its lower jaw and inside its mouth.
