A building application has been submitted for a proposed 70,684-square-foot amphitheater at Kanye West’s West Lake property.
The facility, described as the “West Meditation Space Large Impact Structure” by Park County Planning and Zoning, will come before the P&Z Commission on Tuesday.
John Skolnick submitted the application Oct. 21 on behalf of Psalm 2019 Limited Liability Company, the same organization associated with West’s purchase of the ranch. On Nov. 7, this business changed its name with the Wyoming Secretary of State to Psalm Cody Ranch LLC.
According to submitted documents, the amphitheater will be a circular, concrete design measuring 280 feet in diameter. It will take up 1.6 acres of space. The ground will slope downwards to the center of the circle.
It is being considered for construction on a flat plain sitting atop a butte, overlooking the surrounding land. An alternate site much closer to preexisting structures on the ranch is briefly mentioned in the application but is not discussed for the rest of the application.
A geotechnical report was also submitted with documents by GeoScience PLLP, a geotechnical engineering firm based out of Billings.
One aspect GeoScience noticed about the proposed site is that it has been affected by rockfall in the past.
“It is obvious that in the past, large boulders have dislodged from the sandstone cliffs and slopes below, and have rolled or slid downhill,” the county report said.
In order to have the amphitheater approved, West is applying for a special use permit for what the county considers a large impact structure. He must get an SUP for this project as it is required of any building larger than 10,000 square feet in the General Rural 20-Acre zoning district the ranch sits on.
One of the recommendations county staff has already applied to the project is building of a 175-spot parking lot to accommodate visitors to the facility.
At its meeting, the commission will make a recommendation for how the Park County Commissioners should rule on the project. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
According to court documents two cabins were approved for construction at the ranch in 2018. A one-day permit was issued for a concert there that summer as well, but that took place at a different location than the proposed amphitheater, on the far east side of the property.
(2) comments
Does his every move warrant a front page article? This is becoming more like TMZ everyday
From what I understand and from looking at the documents on the county's website, this is not an "amphitheater". This is a 70,000 sf concrete dome that will be buried in the hillside for private use/meditation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.