Another commercial building along the Big Horn Avenue corridor in Cody is to undergo improvements.
The city planning and zoning board recently approved an addition and exterior upgrades to HBI Insurance Services, 2229 Big Horn. P&Z members look at proposed designs to determine if a project is architecturally compatible to nearby structures and complies with development standards.
Big Horn Cinemas, Gail Construction and Rawhide Mechanical along with the former Cosat Body Shop – now home to the Army Career Center – are among other older buildings to receive an exterior facelift in recent years.
HBI’s addition will add two offices totaling 360 square feet and a covered front porch. Its outside walls will match the main building’s board and batten siding above a rock wainscot.
To provide a uniform pitch and appearance, plans are to build an asphalt roof over the new addition, an older addition and the original building. A front entry cover with metal roof and decorative wood brackets will further enhance the facade.
“Matching the architecture of the existing building is typically the most compatible method of meeting the architectural compatibility requirement,” Todd Stowell, city planner, wrote in an agenda summary.
Stowell said before the city issues a building permit, the council will need to vacate an existing easement for the water main and approve moving it away from the addition site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.