Wyoming is one of the four most dangerous states in the U.S. based on drunken driving prominence, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Montana is ranked at the top for the most drunken driving issues statewide based on arrests, prevalence and fatalities, followed by South Dakota and North Dakota. Wyoming ranked fourth for drunken driving issues but had the second highest fatality rate in the U.S. with nearly six deaths per 100,000 people. Of Wyoming’s half a million residents, about 0.6% were arrested for DUIs last year.
The Mountain West displays high rates of overall alcohol consumption according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, with Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota ranked at the top. However, the report showed that high rates of alcohol consumption don’t always accompany high rates of DUI arrests and fatal accidents.
New Hampshire displayed the highest rate of alcohol consumption but ranked 20th for drunken driving. Washington, D.C., showed the second highest rate of alcohol consumption but is in the top three safest states based on drunken driving statistics.
According to the report, compiled by the insurance comparison website The Zebra, many alcohol-related incidents go unreported. Alcohol-related crashes have decreased nationally but about one-third of fatal traffic incidents still involve a drunken driver, according to the CDC.
Despite a small population, slightly more Wyoming residents report driving after drinking too much than the national average, according to the CDC.
