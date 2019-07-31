Founder Will Nutt is optimistic about the second year of his music festival-fundraiser.
His Beartooth Music Festival at Edelweiss Bar in Clark has a new cause to support – military veteran rowing program Fight OAR Die – more help and more well-known local musicians.
“I’m expecting 600-800 to come this year,” he said. “If we get more than that, the more the merrier.”
He may not have been optimistic enough when he ordered a dozen festival hats to be made – he sold two quickly and told co-organizer Garrett Leach he may need to order more next year.
It’s a sign the festival’s second year is looking positive.
“Last year was a big learning experience,” Nutt said. “We saw what it takes to put a festival together.”
This year he said the organizers have a clearer vision and are more closely aligned with the veteran’s organization being supported – Fight OAR Die.
The program started with a group of veterans, a few from the area, rowing across the Atlantic in support of veterans. Money raised from this year’s festival will go to support the second team. Nutt said he’s hoping to raise at least $2,000.
For more information visit usvetrow.org.
“Fight OAR Die has a local presence,” Leach said. “They have their hand in the pie a lot more.”
There will be a table set up at the festival detailing some of the needed items for the long trip.
To go along, this year’s festival will include a nautical theme, including an outdoor stage featuring a kracken and ship.
That work, along with some of the festival organization, has been done by the local Group Yellowstone Burners, which travels to the renowned Burning Man festival each year.
“They have a lot of festival experience,” Nutt said.
This year there will also be a Gypsy Market featuring craft tables and other vendors.
Food vendors will be on site and participants can purchase drinks at Edelweiss.
Of course, the main event is to be found on an indoor and an outdoor stage where bands and individual singers will perform from noon until well after midnight.
While there are roughly the same amount of bands and artists performing, Nutt said for this year’s event he focused on getting as many of the local big names on board as he could, including Garrett Randolph, Wes Urbaniak, Kalyn Beasley and Powell favorite Troy Owens.
There are also bands from Utah and Montana, including Stranded by Choice, popular north of the border.
Music festival 2-day schedule
On Friday gates open at 4 p.m. with music starting at 5 p.m.
Outdoor stage
5 p.m.: Wrong Crowd Evolution
6:30 p.m.: Day x Day
8 p.m.: Maxwell and the Head Change
9:30 p.m.: Jackson Holte and the Highway Patrol
11 p.m.: Stranded By Choice
12:30 a.m.: Stony Flowz
Indoor stage
5 p.m.: Corey Anco
6 p.m.: Tom Walker
7 p.m.: Johnny Velvick
8 p.m.: Kalyn Beasley
On Saturday, gates open at 10 a.m. with music starting at 11 a.m. The Gypsy Market is all day Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Outdoor Stage
Noon: Free Spirit Rock
3:30 p.m.: Oblivion and Silence
5 p.m.: Troy Owens
6:30 p.m.: The Bright Slide
8 p.m.: Steel VanHawking
9:30 p.m.: Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk
11 p.m.: Ruggy Bear
12:30 a.m.: The Organism
Indoor Bar
4 p.m.: Olivia Frost
5 p.m.: Garrett Randolph
6 p.m.: David Shaw
7 p.m.: Danny Wildcard
8 p.m.: The Precinct
Cost is $15 each day or $25 – $20 for veterans and active duty military – for both days.
Golden Tickets cost $100 plus perks, Platinum Tickets $175 plus perks and Youths 12 and under are free.
Purchase tickets from
Juniper, Legends Bookstore and Uncommon Grounds in Powell, or online at beartoothmusicfestival.org.
Contact Edelweiss to camp in the grounds.
