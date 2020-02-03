Cody area law enforcement officers have a better knowledge of Cody High School and how to protect its students and staff after active shooter training Wednesday concluded with a response scenario after hours at the high school.
CHS principal Jeremiah Johnston said the tactical training did not involve students or staff and is separate from the active shooter drill done by the schools.
Cody Police Department Lt. Jason Stafford said he appreciated the district lending its facility.
“I feel that active shooter training is important because (police) have a collaborative partnership with the school district and the Park County Sheriff’s Office in school safety,” he said. “We would like to thank the school district for allowing us to train inside of their schools to ensure that if an event were to occur at any of the schools, the responding officers will have intimate knowledge of the facility’s layout as well as ingress and egress locations.”
That situation was the culmination of a full day of work involving officers and sheriff’s deputies.
The key issue at hand: Responding to a shooter who is actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined and other populated areas. Sheriff’s office spokesman Lance Mathess said active shooter situations are unpredictable and evolve quickly.
They were spurred on by the shooting at Columbine High School in 1999 that forced law enforcement to reexamine its response to school shootings. Tactics have continued to evolve.
“Responding officers can no longer wait for SWAT teams to arrive and suit up before entering schools and other buildings to confront the shooter,” the PCSO spokesman said. “Thus, it is permissible, even recommended, that one or two officers would be sufficient to go into the building to deal with the threat to the public.”
Due to that method, the first officer on scene is given a great deal of decision-making power, to include the decision of when and where to go in. While four or five officers remain the “ideal” number in a team, the number could be smaller based on the situation at hand, availability of officers, and the officers’ training and abilities, according to the sheriff’s office. Statistics tend to show that the sooner officers arrive on scene and make entry, the sooner the incident ends, often with the suspect’s life taken by his or her own hands.
Wednesday’s training, conducted by CPD, included a range session followed by several hours of classroom instruction including updates on case law and review of actual real-life incidents. The day concluded with the active shooter response scenario at the high school.
“The threat of an active shooter attack is rare but very real,” said Sheriff Scott Steward. “And it can happen anywhere, not only within our schools. We are grateful to the Cody Police Department for including our deputies in their training curriculum. Training together and being prepared to respond is key to successfully resolving these situations.”
