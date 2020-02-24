The average weekly wage for Park County workers is up 2.6% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period last year, according to a new report by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
The employment rate was up .2% from the same period last year in the county, with 14,289 people employed, 10,719 of those in the private sector.
The county follows a statewide trend. In recent months, Wyoming’s unemployment rate has remained low, while job growth has continued at a moderate pace.
From second quarter 2018 to second quarter 2019, Wyoming employment rose by 5,051 jobs (1.8%) and total payroll increased by $171.0 million (5.3%). More than half of the job gains in second quarter occurred in the construction sector, which grew by 2,835 positions. Job growth was also seen in professional and business services (613 jobs), wholesale trade, transportation, and utilities (588 jobs), mining (including oil and gas 506 jobs), manufacturing (467 jobs), and leisure and hospitality (272 jobs). Employment fell in retail trade (467 jobs), information (189 jobs) and other services (166 jobs).
Converse County added 1,415 jobs (24.3%), and its total payroll rose by $24.3 million (31.3%). The construction sector gained approximately 800 jobs, and smaller job gains were seen in transportation and warehousing, administrative and waste services, and professional and technical services.
Laramie County gained 837 jobs (1.8%), and its total payroll increased by $28.0 million (5.3%). The largest job growth occurred in construction, transportation and warehousing, accommodation and food service, wholesale trade, and manufacturing.
Natrona County’s employment grew by 509 jobs (1.3%), and its total payroll increased by $31.3 million (6.7%). Strong job growth was seen in mining (including oil and gas), manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, construction, wholesale trade, and professional and technical services. Job losses occurred in retail trade, administrative and waste services, and health care and social assistance.
Campbell County added 373 jobs (1.5%), and its total payroll rose by $11.0 million (3.1%). Large job gains occurred in transportation and warehousing, wholesale trade, mining (including oil and gas), manufacturing, and accommodation and food services.
Sweetwater County’s employment rose by 348 jobs (1.6%), and its total payroll increased by $15.8 million (4.8%). Job growth was seen in construction, health care and social assistance, transportation and warehousing, and manufacturing.
Goshen County lost 153 jobs (3.5%), and its total payroll fell by $291,896 (0.7%). Employment fell in manufacturing, accommodation and food services, and construction.
Sublette County lost 135 jobs (3.2%), and its total payroll decreased by $1.3 million (2.4%). Job losses were seen in mining (including oil and gas), transportation and warehousing, and administrative and waste services.
Employment in Washakie County fell by 76 jobs (2.1%), and total payroll decreased by $127,907 (.4%). Job losses occurred in accommodation and food services, retail trade, and arts, entertainment, and recreation.
