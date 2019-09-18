A 66-year-old Clark man is facing up to 100 years in prison and $50,000 in fines for alleged second degree sexual abuse of a minor.
David Wayne Miller is accused of inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl on at least five different occasions during a 1 ½ year period in 2018 and 2019.
According to an affidavit prepared by Park County Deputy Andy MaGill, the victim said Miller put his hand down the front of her pants on multiple occasions and touched her private parts.
During an in-person interview which took place in late August, MaGill said Miller admitted to the charges and that he “screwed up.” But, in his account of the events, he said the touching occurred through the outside of the victim’s pants. He admitted to authorities that he was “aroused” from these events, MaGill said.
Department of Family Services staff and MaGill performed an interview with the child on Aug. 22.
After starting the conversation out with some small talk, as soon as the conversation moved to the allegations, authorities could “detect a very distinct change” in the victim’s bearing and her demeanor to a “dourer disposition.”
According to the affidavit, she told authorities the accused party, “has been messing with me, like not in the right way.”
The victim said the alleged acts had been occurring since she was in the first grade.
She said Miller would often try to put his hands on her private parts while they sat in a chair together, sometimes with a blanket covering up the actions from plain view. The alleged actions had taken place when the two were alone together and when other people were in the room, she said.
She also said Miller showed her his genitalia 4-5 times and that on 1-2 occasions Miller made her touch his private parts.
Authorities said the victim recalled another event where Miller attempted to pull her pants off while laughing, but was unsuccessful as she pulled his hands away, a defense she said she attempted to employ on multiple occasions.
“She would tell him to stop or pull his hand away, but he would try again,” MaGill recounted her saying.
Miller is currently in custody at the Park County Detention Center with $250,000 cash-only bond after being arrested following his alleged confession.
The father of the victim reported the alleged crimes to authorities. He said that she had been unable to sleep in her own room, was afraid of a house fire and was unusually sad when her parents were gone.
