The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be moving forward on a roughly $3 million project to improve downtown Cody streets in the upcoming months.
That $3 million figure is the initial ceiling price WYDOT plans to send out to potential bidders in September.
The Cody Improvements Project will resurface roads from 10th Street, east on Sheridan to 17th and north to Stampede Avenue.
Work is set to commence in spring 2020 and will continue until June, with a mid-summer hiatus to coalesce with the heavy traffic on Sheridan Avenue during the core tourist season.
Phase 1 of the project is expected to cover all grinding, smoothing, joint sealing, gutter and sidewalk work for 10th-15th streets on Sheridan by June 15, 2020.
Phase 2 is scheduled to start Aug. 24 and continue up the street and around the bend to Alger Avenue on Greybull Hill by the time work would need to stop for the winter.
Phase 3 would finish up all work needed up to Stampede Avenue in spring of 2021.
WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost said the project has been met with support from members of the public and affected business owners. WYDOT held a public informational meeting on the work in March and has been going door-to-door, informing around 200 businesses on the project.
“Most people realize it needs to be done,” he said.
It has been more than 30 years since Sheridan has seen major work.
About 15 local WYDOT employees and consultants gathered before the Park County commissioners Tuesday to present plans for the project as well as other local and statewide work. Locally, the agency has budgeted $23 million in local work planned for this year.
Pete Hallsten, District 5 engineer, said WYDOT is looking to reduce the current 65 mph speed limit on WYO 120 South over the 7-mile stretch between the closure gate at milepost 74 and the road’s intersection with US 14-16-20 East.
“The issue is you can’t set a speed limit based on opinion or public comment – otherwise it’s not enforceable and arbitrary,” Hallsten said. “It has to be supported by an engineering study.”
Jack Hoffman, a traffic engineer for WYDOT, said his department would like to lower the speed limit to 55 mph or at least 60 mph.
“So if the public wants to do it, you want to do it and the commissioners want to do it, you can’t do it?” Commissioner Jake Fulkerson questioned. “You got to do another study before you can do it?”
To make it happen Hoffman will have to pull together a variety of justifying data, including number of accidents, average speed for 85 percent of travellers who frequent the road, traffic volume and conflict points.
“We have to find out what is justified out there by studying it,” District 5 construction engineer Randy Merritt said.
Hoffman said he is currently conducting this study and should have it completed in the next month for future determination.
WYDOT will start a $2.7 million chip sealing project on WYO 120 South this year and a $5.6 million mill overlaying and more chip sealing project on the road in 2020. WYO 120 North will also see $4.2 million in resurfacing next year.
Emergency fencing will also be installed in a rockfall prone area near the tunnels on US 14-16-20 West this autumn and early winter.
“We want that fence back up before we get into next spring with rockfall,” Hallsten said.
Similar fences will also be built on Chief Joseph Highway and in the Wind River Canyon this fall and early next summer. WYDOT will spend $200,000-$300,000 on these three projects combined, Hallsten said.
Commissioner Dossie Overfield questioned WYDOT staff about adding more lanes near the intersections of Lane 20 and County Road 2AB on the Powell Highway. Their answer did not provide much optimism.
“There is no accident history at the intersection of (County Road) 2AB,” Merritt said. “For the resources we can’t justify widening that road out.”
(1) comment
Oh boy,another street project tied to politics.Cody citizens should be so proud of how they "acquire" these things.
