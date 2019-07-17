After having an unemployment rate consistently above the state average to start the year, enough Park County people gained employment in May to put the county in line with the state average.
It’s a signal of the summer tourist economy getting into gear and a sign June’s numbers could also be positive in Park.
The county’s unemployment rate dropped from 3.9 percent in April. The statewide average dipped 3.6-3.5 percent.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate was lower than its year-ago level of 4 percent and slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.
Unemployment also dropped dramatically in other tourist areas with Teton’s falling to 3 percent from 3.8 percent.
Big Horn County dropped 4.5 to 4 percent.
From May 2018 to May 2019, unemployment rates fell in 21 counties, and rose slightly in two counties. The largest unemployment rate decreases were seen in Fremont (4.8-3.8 percent), Teton (3.8-3), Washakie (4.2-3.5), Natrona (4.4-3.7) and Converse (3.5-2.8). Goshen County’s unemployment rate increased 3.3-3.6 percent and Niobrara 2.4-2.7 percent.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) increased 286,500 in May 2018 to 290,800 in May 2019, a gain of 4,300 jobs (1.5 percent).
