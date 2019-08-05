Another day, another grizzly taking a Game and Fish-sponsored trip.
The latest all-expenses-paid relocation was from the Pinedale area to the Mormon Creek drainage some 5 miles outside the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 1.
This was the third relocation authorized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that put G&F to work capturing and sending a grizzly to fresh territory.
The goal of the move over such a long distance is to make it more difficult for the bear to become a repeat offender resulting in being euthanized.
The sub-adult female bear became the target of officials after killing cattle. The grizzly invaded a Forest Service grazing allotment north of Pinedale. One of the other two recently relocated grizzlies from Pinedale committed similar offenses.
“We try to move them to the North Fork,” said Dusty Lasseter, the G&F Bearwise program coordinator in Cody.
The point is to remove a bear to a spot where there is no cattle allotment area and it is more difficult to resume its bad habits.
“That is the idea,” Lasseter said.
The clustered group of troublesome bears needing removal from their home range collected in such a short time at the end of July and beginning of August, however, is not unusual, Lasseter said.
Nor is it uncommon for grizzlies to prey on cattle near Pinedale and face repercussions.
“There’s a lot of livestock depredation over there,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.