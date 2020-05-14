Cody, WY (82414)

Today

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. NNW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. NNW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.