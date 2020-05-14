The three Park County libraries will reopen to the public Monday after securing approval from the county public health department.
The libraries will be open for high risk individuals 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For the general public, hours will be 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Building capacity will be limited to 25 people as per the new state public health order taking effect Friday.
Contact tracing will be required by the county health department. Both restrictions will be subject to change.
Curbside service will continue and people may call to make arrangements.
⦁ Cody, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, (307) 527-1880.
⦁ Meeteetse, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. (307) 868-2248
⦁ Powell, 9 a.m.-5:20 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, (307) 754-8828.
As people enter the building, greeters will meet them and ask questions. Hand sanitizer will be placed at the entrance and throughout the library. Wearing face masks will be strongly encouraged. Quick browsing and checkout will be recommended.
While in the building, a social distance of six feet or more will be required. Patrons are asked to place any items touched during browsing in the bins for quarantine.
Cozy seating won't be available and public computers are also off limits for now. The wi-fi signal reaches into the parking lot and no password is needed to access the internet. Returns must be placed in the outdoor book drops.
See the full PCLS Reopening Plan as deemed safe and appropriate by the Library Leadership Team, local public health officer, professional library organizations (ALnd IMLS), CDC guidelines and Gov. Mark Gordon's orders at parkcountylibrary.org.
Interlibrary loans are not currently an option and will have to wait until 50% of Wyoming libraries are able to participate.
