Park County is a popular spot for statewide politics.
The Wyoming Democratic Party recently announced it is holding its 2020 state convention June 6 in Powell.
That decision comes a little over a year after the GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner in Cody drew Republican stars like Rep. Liz Cheney and former Vice President Dick Cheney.
Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe M. Barbuto released a statement on the decision.
“Park County Democrats have done a remarkable job of building their party over the last several election cycles,” he said. “The unanimous decision of our central committee to hold our convention there in 2020 is certainly reflective of their hard work.
“We’re excited to be coming to the Big Horn Basin.”
It’s not a very blue area – in 2018 Republican Gov. Mark Gordon won the county with 73.96 percent of the vote (8,811 votes) to Democratic contender Mary Throne’s 19.11 percent (2,276) in 2018. Other statewide races were similarly decided heavily for the Republican ticket and every partisan political office in the county.
Park County Democratic Party Chairwoman Kelly Tamblyn said she was pleased with the decision.
“We chose Powell as the location for our bid with hopes of highlighting the diversity of people, places and daily living within just one corner of our vast state,” she said. “I am thrilled to share more of what Park County offers to people from all over Wyoming.”
The vote was held at the summer State Central Committee meeting on Aug. 17 in Lander.
