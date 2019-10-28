Cody School District enrollment is up slightly for the current school year, bucking last year’s trend and shrugging off the expected drop from summer job losses at Cody Labs.
That’s according to the early October count, considered one of the most accurate counts as it falls after Labor Day.
The tally shows an increase of 32 students over last year at 2,035 for the district. The number remains down from 2,059 two years before. In the 2014-2015 school year the district counted 2,100 students but that number has dipped since.
Still, this year’s uptick was a pleasant surprise.
“With Cody Labs closing I thought we’d be down 20-30 students,” superintendent Ray Schulte said. “Instead we’re up 30.”
There were 932 elementary students counted, 481 middle school students and 622 high school students.
Numbers were actually down slightly at the elementary from the year before – 934. Middle school numbers rose from 476 the year before and high school numbers rose from 593.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.