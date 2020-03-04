Cody Regional Health’s new cardiology center, a partnership with Billings Clinic, has won plaudits from a national organization.
Recently, the American Hospital Association announced Cody Regional Health as the 2019 recipient of the Rural Hospital Leadership Award, in large part for CRH’s establishing the partnership and completing a cardiology center that allows more people to stay in the region for routine treatments as well as emergency situations.
CEO Doug McMillan said the people who voted on the award were impressed by what a small hospital in a town of 10,000 had managed to accomplish.
“Typically you do not see this in a rural community,” he said. “This cardiology center that Cody Regional has developed is very unique to any community the size of Cody.”
He said it was the work of his leadership team, the chairman of the hospital board and board members who made it possible.
“Dr. [Lenox] Baker and the entire board – we couldn’t have done it without them,” McMillan said.
The award recognizes small or rural hospital leaders who guide their hospital and community through transformational change on the road to health care reform. They display outstanding leadership and responsiveness to their community’s health needs and demonstrate a collaborative community process that has led to measurable outcomes.
The award was presented at the AHA’s 33rd Rural Health Care Leadership Conference Feb. 2-5 in Phoenix.
In Park County, heart disease is the second highest cause of death, only second to cancer. CRH assessed data trends and partnered with Billings Clinic to build a conveniently located, high-quality cardiology center to improve treatment of cardiac patients. CRH’s interventional cardiology service helps to maintain continuity of care, lower readmissions and improve quality of life for the surrounding community.
With support from a $1.5 million grant from the Helmsley Trust, the Center opened in 2018, and includes the newest X-ray technology systems allowing physicians to merge different imaging modalities including new high-end, real-time 3D imaging.
A Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory was opened in 2019, which provides the ability to perform diagnostic and interventional cardiac catheterizations to diagnose and treat heart disease.
Director Andrea McKay said the new center is a comfort for anyone in the community with a family history of heart disease, including herself.
“God forbid I have a heart attack, but I will come here and they will be ready,” she said. “I feel a sense of relief knowing that.”
Over the past year, the cardiology program has grown through the successful recruitment of two full-time interventional cardiologists.
Dr. Thomas Wolford and Dr. Thomas Edwards are both board-certified and have allowed for many more patients to be seen.
To date, there have been more than 130 cardiac catheterization procedures. Over the past two months, CRH went live with providing emergent cardiac catheterization call coverage and in that time has performed five emergent cardiac catheterization procedures for patients experiencing a heart attack.
“It’s huge to be able to care for them right here,” chief clinical officer Keith Ungrund said. “Every minute that goes by can damage your heart, endanger life.”
CRH has not only addressed its community health needs by expanding access to specialty services, it has eliminated distances and travel as a barrier to receiving care and serve as an example of the many ways in which rural leaders are adapting to provide services most in need.
