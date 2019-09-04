The City of Cody has closed 31st Street to traffic between East Sheridan and East Carter through Friday.
Dick’s Dirt is installing underground utilities for a new .87-acre residential subdivision.
Bill and Rita Overfield are the second applicants to take advantage of the city’s new infill subdivision standards that makes it easier for property owners to add housing to oversized lots within already developed neighborhoods.
The Overfield Minor Subdivision consists of five lots with one single-family dwelling per lot.
During a noon meeting Tuesday, planning and zoning board members recommended the council approve a final plat and utility plan. On Tuesday night, the council voted to approve the Overfield Minor Subdivision with seven conditions to ensure they meet all infill construction requirements.
City planner Todd Stowell described the conditions as “little details we need to make sure are done the right way.”
The Overfields plan to transfer surface water rights off the property. One condition says they must identify where water rights are going. The receiving party along with the affected irrigation district must then indicate they approve of the water rights transfer through the state engineer’s office.
