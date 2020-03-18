Sleeping Giant Ski Area has announced it will be open Friday-Sunday for its closing weekend.
The mountain will be operating under different procedures, though. Lift tickets, rental and food services will be available from outside of the lodge. Bathrooms and the water fountain will be accessed through a single door in the base lodge.
There will be no Cody Ski Bus, but the Rails and Bails freestyle competition is still on.
Rails and Bails will begin in the morning in coordination with the 9:30 a.m. lift start.
Those who attend should try to keep a six-foot distance from others. If already sick, stay home. People are instructed to warm up in their cars and not the lodge, and to ride the chair only with people you rode up with or by yourself.
Sleeping Giant is located in the Shoshone National Forest. Local National Forest offices remain open and operational, and are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely. Staff are making necessary changes should the need arise. To assist, they are asking all visitors to self-assess using USDA provided questions.
