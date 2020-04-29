Discussions about possibly extending or adjusting the roadwork timeline in downtown Cody given an expected slow start to the tourism season are underway.
The talks are in the “very preliminary” stage, said Cody Beers, Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesman, at the Tuesday weekly public meeting outside The Irma at 9 a.m.
Prime contractor S&S Builders remains on schedule with Phase 1 of the WYDOT 2020 Cody Improvements Project. Work consists of removal and replacement of damaged concrete pavement; curb, gutter and sidewalk plus removal and replacement of ADA ramps.
Per contract terms, S&S must finish work on Sheridan Avenue, 10th-14th streets, by June 15 to allow for the peak tourist season. Work is to resume Aug. 24 for the fall months, and then any remaining construction would be finished the spring and fall of 2021.
But that schedule was settled before pandemic precautions and restrictions impacted tourism.
Noting an expected delay in tourism, last week a Cody hotelier asked if work could continue further into the summer.
Beers said WYDOT staff have since visited with Mayor Matt Hall and Tina Hoebelheinrich, Cody chamber executive director.
“We’ve not discussed that between contractors and WYDOT,” Beers said, “but we will.”
While those talks take place, S&S continues eastward with concrete demolition and replacement down the south side of Sheridan.
The intersection at 10th and Sheridan has reopened in front of the Park County Courthouse.
In Week 9, the south intersections of Sheridan and 11th and 12th streets will remain closed, and work will proceed on 11th and 12th streets on the south side of Sheridan.
S&S will open the 11th and Sheridan intersection adjacent to Bank of the West by Monday and then close 13th and Sheridan on the south side, also by Monday, said Ed Epperson, S&S superintendent.
Traffic at 20 miles per hour will go in one lane each direction on the north half of Sheridan through the work zone from 11th through 12th Street during this time.
Parking is open along the north side of Sheridan. But that will fluctuate again come early May when street grinding, sealing and thermoplastic work begin.
