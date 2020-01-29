Longtime executive director Caroline Byrd is leaving her position at the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, effective Feb. 29.
She will be replaced as interim director by Scott Christensen, who is currently deputy director.
The organization, which has offices in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, is well-known throughout the region for its conservation interests and active involvement in fund-raising efforts for related causes.
Some of those revolve around river protection and grizzly bear conservation Byrd has been in her position for seven years.
“GYC will miss Caroline’s extraordinary vision and leadership,” said the group’s board chair Pete Coppolillo. “During Caroline’s tenure, she has transformed the organization into a powerhouse that has seen conservation win after conservation win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.