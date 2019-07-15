Yellowstone National Park attendance through June is down slightly compared to last year.
The Park hosted 781,853 visits in June, a 3.6 percent decrease from last June (810,884 visits). It is also a decrease from June 2016 (838,316 visits) which remains the busiest month on record in Yellowstone.
So far in 2019, the park has hosted 1,358,629 visits, down 1.7 percent from the same period last year. Year-to-date visitation in 2019 is 4.6 percent higher than five years ago in 2015.
Year-to-date Recreation Visits (through June)
2019 – 1,358,629
2018 – 1,381,707
2017 – 1,354,138
2016 – 1,432,071
2015 – 1,298,855
Visitors should anticipate delays or limited parking at popular destinations and check road conditions on the Park’s website before they arrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.