A fire was discovered in the Shoshone National Forest by air reconnaissance after a report of smoke Wednesday afternoon.
The Bomber Lake Fire had spread to between 40 and 50 acres about 13 miles south of Dubois.
The fire’s origin was described by forest officials as being unknown as yet.
