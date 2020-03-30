Construction on the Cody School District’s new transportation complex on Beacon Hill has begun.
Lead contractor Groathouse Construction, based in Cody, started work Monday.
Facilities director Terry Gardenhire said construction is slated to finish March 21, 2021.
“If we have a dry spring, that could accelerate it,” he said.
The beginning of construction comes a month after the company was awarded the bid.
Subcontractors Groathouse plans to use include Bar-T Electric, Basin Mechanical, Cody Overhead Door, Quality Asphalt, AC Millworks, Rapid Fire protection and KB Masonry.
The bid-award came a little more than a year after trustees voted to move forward on building a new transportation facility on Beacon Hill, as opposed to renovating the current facility on 19th Street.
Since that vote, trustees and staff have worked with architects and other professionals to design a new complex and sell the rest of the land on Beacon Hill, the proceeds of which constitute a large chunk of the money being spent on the project.
The district also plans to sell the current bus barn land once the transportation department has moved to the new location.
The financing will come from a variety of sources, including nearly $2 million from a reserve fund, and the property sale will also provide a sizeable amount of money to help fund the project.
Plans involve a new bus barn, maintenance building and small office building near the FFA barn.
