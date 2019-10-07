(WNE) Lander-based Fremont County School District No. 1 recently became the fourth district in Wyoming to allow approved staff members to carry firearms in schools.
School board chairman Brett Berg said there was more support for the policy than was apparent at board meetings and the board felt the policy would make the schools safer. The district launched two surveys — one just for staff and one for the community — to gauge interest.
The polls, which were not scientific, showed support for the policy; Berg said he didn’t know how he felt about the policy when the board first discussed it in 2017, but after discussing it with two veteran law enforcement officials — who he said told him that arming trained and willing staff would make students and staff safer — he decided to support it.
