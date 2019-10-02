A grizzly bear frequenting the area near the Cody landfill was relocated last week farther away from the city.
Game and Fish officials moved a sub-adult bear to the Lake Creek drainage about 40 miles northwest of Cody on Sept. 26.
This follows the relocation of a bear of similar age the previous week.
They were probably siblings, said Dusty Lasseter, the department’s Bear Wise community coordinator.
“The sow was not seen,” he said. “They were probably yearlings. They were just kind of around.”
Final discretion of the fate of grizzly bears in the area is up to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife, which coordinates with Game and Fish and the Shoshone National Forest.
Bears that represent a threat to human safety are killed, but other bears may be transferred to fresh territory.
The thinking in these cases, Lasseter said, was “just give them another chance.”
Fall is the season when hunters in the field for deer and elk are most likely to encounter bears.
For each of the last four years Lasseter has obtained grant money to fund an agency free giveaway of 100 cans of bear spray to hunters on a first-come, first-served basis.
The idea proved wildly popular, with G&F officials handing out the cans in an hour or less three different times.
However, Lasseter said the department is not giving away bear spray this season. Part of his mission, as well as protection, was education.
“It’s not planned for this year,” Lasseter said. “I brought awareness to it and maybe we’ll do it every other year.”
