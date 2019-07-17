The next Cody School District budget includes an increase in expenses in part due to the upcoming construction of a new multi-million-dollar bus barn.
The school board unanimously approved the fiscal year 2019-20 budget Tuesday night at its regular board meeting. It includes a total expected appropriation of $43.15 million – up from $36.8 million last year – including $3.32 million in capital construction funds. Of that, based on 25 local and six county mills, $11.49 million will come from local and county taxes.
The general fund is $33.76 million, an increase from $31.04 million last year.
The budget anticipates 80 percent of the total bus barn cost to be spent in the current budget, with the remaining 20 percent in the next fiscal year, which is also expected to include funds from the sale of the current bus barn property.
Trustees also approved continuing a 1 mill levy for the Shoshone Recreation District.
The budget estimates a 2.66 percent increase for 25 mill tax levy and 1.62 percent increase for 6 mill levy. The state funds received will decrease proportionally.
The budget includes increases in salary and benefits increases, base pay increases for staff, a 3 percent health insurance premium increase, retirement contribution rates and workers compensation rate increases.
The district is anticipating $4 million in cash reserves at the end of the new fiscal year, below the state-mandated ceiling of $4.7 million.
The bulk of the expenditures for the proposed budget comes from salaries at $18.99 million, with benefits adding another $7.33 million.
The capital construction fund is dominated by bus barn expenditures, with $3.8 million going to construction and $81,000 to design.
Major maintenance is projected at $1.4 million.
On the revenue side, $17.6 million is expected from the state and $11.3 million from local sources, with $2.7 million from the county.
For the nutrition budget one revenue source that isn’t increasing is meal prices, a fact trustee Stefanie Bell was pleased with.
“I’m glad we didn’t receive a request to increase meal prices this year,” she said in approving meal prices in the consent agenda.
Cash reserves took a hit with trustees deciding to use its roughly $1.8 million in protected pre-97 funds to assist in construction of the new transportation facility. However, budget director Dawn Soldberg said staff was able to transfer $1.1 million into a new depreciation account to be used for purchases such as technology upgrades.
