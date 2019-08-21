Danny Deming stopped by the Cody Tennis Complex in his slacks and button-down shirt to chat with friends and fellow student council members Tuesday afternoon.
Deming’s next stop – taking a seat at Tuesday night’s meeting as the first student trustee on the Cody School Board. It was the board’s final meeting before the start of the school year Aug. 27.
Deming’s hoping his presence leads to more interest in the student government he’s representing.
“I hope showing that we have a seat on the school board is going to increase student involvement and participation,” he said.
Fellow senior Dillon Romero, tennis player and student body president, said Deming was the unanimous choice of the student council to represent them, and by extension the student body.
“It’s going to make people take student council seriously,” Romero added.
Deming is also looking to bring the student perspective to more school board discussion than just the most controversial ones. Besides being recognized at the beginning of some meetings for success in activities, he said the last time he stayed late at a meeting was during the debate on arming teachers two years ago.
“A lot of the time student input is only heard with controversial issues,” he said. “It’ll be nice to bring that perspective to other things.”
His primary role initially will be to listen and take in what local governance is all about.
“I think it’ll be amazing,” Deming said.
The other trustees are excited to have him, having worked in the spring to create regulations establishing the position.
“Hopefully it will be fun-ish, as he said earlier,” chair Jenni Rosencranse said at the start of the meeting, “and we’ll do our best to make it more than fun-ish.”
