A mural called “Guns in America” that has been nominated for a News & Documentary Emmy award is on display in the recently reopened Cody Firearms Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
The project that is up for the honor from The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences was the work of Time magazine and an artist and photographer called JR. The category of the nomination is Outstanding New Approaches: Current News.
“We are honored that Time and JR’s studio agreed to let us feature this historic work of art,” said Ashley Hlebinsky, curator of the Firearms Museum.
The mural was shown on the cover of the Nov. 5, 2018 Time magazine.
