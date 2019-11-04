Yellowstone National Park has just closed the East Entrance for the 2019 season, but officials already know there will be traffic delays again when the Park reopens to cars in the spring of 2020.
Construction between Indian Pond and Fishing Bridge will resume where work left off for winter and it is projected from May 4 to October 30 drivers can expect to have their pace slowed before they reach the heart of the Park.
This will be one of three major road construction projects going on during the 2020 season as part of $75 million worth of work being done.
“We’ve shown we can do these projects and cause a minimum amount of impact,” said Park superintendent Cam Sholly on a trip to Cody last week. “We continue to try to balance public access. We will work closely with the communities.”
One other area will be a 6-mile stretch between Tower Fall and Chittenden Road, which has had little work done since the 1930s.
It is expected that stretch of road will remain completely closed to traffic until April, 2022.
The third project revolves around expansion at the North Entrance with a new lane and kiosk being added. Officials say, “The North Entrance is not equipped to meet the challenges of increasing visitation and traffic.”
The North Entrance work is not scheduled to begin until summer and is expected to take two years to complete.
By now, Cody drivers and visitors following the Buffalo Bill Scenic Byway the 50 miles into the Park are used to being halted for up to 20 minutes at a time not very deep into Yellowstone.
This will be the third summer of some delays for East Entrance drivers.
“It’s progressing,” Sholly said.
The main thrust of the 2020 work is to replace a 1902 earthen causeway that has limited Pelican Creek’s flow.
The project will replace the causeway with a viaduct freeing up the wetland creek from interference.
Additional work will spruce up Fishing Bridge with decks, piers and bridge abutment, expand the parking at the General Store, widen the road, add turn lanes and improve pullouts.
The $75 million covers just a small amount of work needed in Yellowstone.
Sholly said there is a nearly $500 million maintenance backup in the Park.
Just last Thursday, Sen. Mike Enzi introduced a bill to hopefully address what he terms a $12 billion maintenance deficit on a national level throughout the parks system.
Enzi suggests raising money from visitors to parks that have no entrance costs through tourist visa fees. He cited National Travel and Tourism Office data that indicates more than one-third of overseas travelers who came to this country visited a park without any entrance fee.
Enzi’s plan would increase the Electronic System for Travel Authorization fees and create a fund that could be tapped to pay for the arrears maintenance.
“Our national parks are a testament to our heritage and the natural beauty of this nation,” Enzi said in a statement. “However, without sufficient funding our parks can fall into disrepair.”
