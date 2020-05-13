A Brazilian national accused of stealing thousands of dollars from bank accounts worldwide using ATMs in Park County has pleaded guilty to one felony charge.
According to court documents, Allisson Bebiano accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one felony count of illegally possessing counterfeit device-making equipment. The charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.
Federal prosecutors intend to seek prison time for Bebiano’s guilty plea. In exchange, they have agreed to drop multiple other felony counts.
It is up to the judge whether to accept the plea deal. Sentencing, however, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cody police officer Scott Burlingame led the investigation, made the arrest in late November and helped the FBI identify the 26-year-old with multiple alias IDs.
When Bebiano’s case was filed in Park County, he faced 17 separate charges.
In addition to the counterfeit equipment charge, when the case was first brought to federal court, Bebiano was accused of attempting to use a counterfeit access device and for using an unauthorized access devices to obtain $1,000 or more multiple times.
If convicted on all counts, he would have faced up to 160 years in prison.
But a U.S. District Court motion for the crime submitted by federal public defender Virginia Grady on March 20 asked to delay Bebiano’s March 24 sentencing because his counsel, assistant defender David Weiss, was quarantined for two weeks and was not allowed to attend court hearings, conduct jail visits or go into the office.
The hearing has not been rescheduled.
Over a few weeks in late October into mid-November, Burlingame investigated surveillance footage from banks after Big Horn Federal Savings reported fraudulent ATM withdrawals.
Law enforcement accused Bebiano of 14 withdrawals totaling $7,960 from machines. The transactions pulled funds from 11 bank accounts from people from various nations, including Spain, France, South Africa, Jamaica, Mexico, India, Hungary and Switzerland.
No accounts belong to Bebiano, nor was any money taken from local bank customers.
During Bebliano’s arrest, police say they found him with $13,000 in cash along with two card readers associated with forgery transactions. It’s still unknown how money was withdrawn from accounts from financial institutions all over the world via Wyoming and other ATMs.
